Apartment fire extinguished by sprinkler system

(WCAX)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials are investigating an overnight apartment fire in Fargo.

At 12:06 a.m. Sunday morning, Fargo firefighters were called to a report of a structure fire at 414 11th St N. 

Firefighters found an apartment unit filled with smoke. 

Officials say the building’s fire sprinkler system had activated and extinguished the fire. 

The people inside the apartment had safely evacuated before the fire department arrived.

Officials say the fire was contained to a mattress and bed coverings. The sprinkler system prevented the fire from spreading to any other parts of the apartment unit or building. 

Water from the extinguishment did affect several other units in the building. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.  An initial damage estimate is not known at this time.

The Fargo Fire Department would like to remind everyone to exit the building immediately when a fire alarm sounds and to call 9-1-1 at the first sign of smoke or fire. 

Additional information on fire safety can be found at www.fargofire.com.  You can also follow the Fargo Fire Department on Facebook for frequent safety updates and information.

