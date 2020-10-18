Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for two Mississippi boys

An Amber Alert was issued for Kaiden and Kolden Wall.
An Amber Alert was issued for Kaiden and Kolden Wall.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for two boys out of Pascagoula.

Kaiden Wall is described as a 6-year-old white boy, three feet and six inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Kolden Wall is described as a 2-year-old white boy, two feet and three inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Kaiden Wall and Kolden Wall are with their non-custodial mother Sarah Caswell. Caswell is described as a 33-year-old white woman, five feet and three inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair.

Sarah Caswell is described as a 33-year-old white woman, five feet and three inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair.
Sarah Caswell is described as a 33-year-old white woman, five feet and three inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair.

The vehicle being used is a 2007 silver Audi A4 2.0 bearing Alabama license plate 2BA2195. The car was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Mobile, Ala. area.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kaiden Wall and Kolden Wall, Sarah Caswell, or the vehicle, contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378.

