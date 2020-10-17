Advertisement

Red River Valley SWAT Team respond in Fargo, Man arrested in connection with shooting

(MGN Image)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The man responsible for a drive-by shooting in Moorhead is now in custody.

On Saturday, around 10:30 AM, due to the nature of the crime being investigated, the Red River SWAT team executed a search warrant at 4021 19th Avenue South, Fargo, ND, at the request of the Moorhead Police Department, in connection to the drive-by shooting that had occurred in 2300 block of 10th Street South, in Moorhead, on October 16.

20-year-old Tyminderious Hays of Fargo, ND was arrested. Hayes is currently being held at the Cass County, ND, Jail pending extradition to Clay County, MN to face Felony 1st Degree Assault and Drive-by Shooting charges.

Saturday morning, the Red River Valley SWAT Team was called to the 4200 block of 19th Avenue South.

Fargo police say a perimeter was set up and a search warrant was served.

Officials are not offering any additional information at this time.

