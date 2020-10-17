Man dead at Otter Tail County Jail

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Officials say a man died while in custody at the Otter Tail County Jail.

Around 11:35 pm Friday, Otter Tail County corrections staff found an unresponsive man in his cell while performing well-being checks.

Officials say medical efforts were performed but were unsuccessful and the inmate was pronounced dead.

The Fergus Falls Police Dept is investigating the incident.

The inmate was housed in a single-occupancy cell.

In the initial report, the type of incident is listed as a medical emergency.

