Man dead at Otter Tail County Jail

(WITN)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Officials say a man died while in custody at the Otter Tail County Jail.

Around 11:35 pm Friday, Otter Tail County corrections staff found an unresponsive man in his cell while performing well-being checks.

Officials say medical efforts were performed but were unsuccessful and the inmate was pronounced dead.

The Fergus Falls Police Dept is investigating the incident.

The inmate was housed in a single-occupancy cell.

In the initial report, the type of incident is listed as a medical emergency.

Local woman using photography to empower others

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Kortney Lockey
Bethany Johs is the owner at Artography and she’s using her camera to reflect the beauty of 40 women over the age of 40 in the Valley.

Langdon boy raises $9,000 for Frost Fire Ski Resort with his lemonade stand

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Kortney Lockey
You’re never too old for a lemonade stand, and you’re never too young to make a difference.

