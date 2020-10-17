Local woman using photography to empower others

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

At 61-years-old, participating in a Boudoir photoshoot was something Pam Wollman says she never imagined doing. Yet, she’s getting a first look at her pictures and sharing what led her to get in front of the camera.

“My first marriage wasn’t very good,” Wollman says. “I got three beautiful kids out of it, but I got a lot of black and blue marks. After that, I felt like I was worthless.”

Wollman says self-esteem is something she’s always struggled with and is sharing her story in hopes of uplifting others.

“I just want everybody to know that you are in charge of yourself,” she says. “It’s kind of empowering actually.”

She’s just the first of 40 women. Bethany Johs is the owner at Artography and she’s using her camera to reflect the beauty of 40 women over the age of 40 in the Valley.

“The reason I wanted to do this project is to give women my age a voice,” Johs says. “I feel that once you hit the age of 40 or over, you do become a little invisible. I wanted to change that.”

Johs says learning to love ourselves is one of the hardest jobs we have. She’s working with Catalyst Medical Center to achieve her mission.

“I think beauty and wellness are very intertwined,” Dr. Susan Mathison with Catalyst says. “I think we are all so hard on ourselves, it’s hard for us to see our beauty. I think Bethany helps us see what others see.”

The shoot takes all day. Professionals will do your hair and makeup, and Johs has a wardrobe for all sizes.

“I want them to get in their mind about stipping back negative self-talk,” Johs says.

After seeing a positive response from the 40 Over 40 project, Johs is going to do a spin-off. This time, including women of all ages.

Her goal is the same--celebrate the beautiful vessels we’ve been given.

It costs $350 to participate--makeup, hair and wardrobe are included.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.