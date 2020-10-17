Langdon boy raises $9,000 for Frost Fire Ski Resort with his lemonade stand

LANGDON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

You’re never too old for a lemonade stand, and you’re never too young to make a difference.

An eight-year-old Langdon boy is proof of that. He’s rallying the community to make sure his favorite ski resort stays afloat this winter.

When Max Mostad learned Frost Fire in Walhalla, North Dakota was on the verge of closing, he told his mom he wanted to have a lemonade stand to raise money.

Now, with the help of the Langdon community and people all around the world, he’s giving $9,000 to the resort for people to enjoy another season in the Pembina Gorge.

