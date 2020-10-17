Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director placed on administrative leave

N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota’s Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director, Scott Davis, has been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to Governor Doug Burgum.

The Governor made the announcement Friday evening.

Davis is under investigation for allegations of misconduct.

In a statement, Burgum said the state takes allegations of misconduct “very seriously,” saying the state is committed to a “safe and equitable workplace environment for all team members.”

State Labor Commissioner Erica Thunder will serve as interim Indian Affairs Commissioner pending the outcome of the investigation.

