A Bit More Sun for Sunday

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Cold. Low: 22.

SUNDAY: Remaining chilly. Mix of sun and clouds. Highs again only in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY - THURSDAY: Cold air remains next week. Temperatures start off in the teens Monday morning, before warming into the 30s and 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. A chance of snow comes on Tuesday, before transitioning to a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy skies remain for Wednesday, with the chance of some spotty snow showers developing later in the day. Highs remain in the 40s, with overnight lows in the 10s and 20s. Thursday again brings the chance of snow showers, with highs again only in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and quiet weather are expected as we move toward the end of the next business week. Temperatures stay below average, with most only warming into the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY: Very cold start. Remaining cold in the afternoon.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of showers/snow. Best chance of accumulation north of I-94. Low: 35. High: 38.

SUNDAY: Still chilly. Decreasing clouds. Low: 22. High: 37.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Cold start. Slight chance of snow late. Low: 18. High: 39.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain/snow. Low: 24. High: 37.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 27. High: 41.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of spotty showers early. Low: 30. High: 42.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 25. High: 40.

SATURDAY: Cold. Low:18. High: 32.