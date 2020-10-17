Advertisement

$5,000 reward offered for information regarding vandalism of Red Lake Reservation boundary sign

(KNOE)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PONEMAH, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A reward is being offered in exchange for information regarding vandalism in Ponemah.

Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki says the Red Lake Reservation boundary sign in Ponemah was defaced with the message “2020 Trump” and a Nazi swastika.

In an effort to hold the person or persons accountable for this, the Red Lake Tribal Council is offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the conviction of the person or persons that defaced the boundary sign.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red Lake Tribal Police Department at (218) 679-3313.

