1,704 newly reported COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

Five deaths are also being reported.
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,704 cases of COVID-19.

The five people who died range in age from their 70s to 80s.

The death toll for the state is 2,217.

8,801 people are listed as hospitalized.

106,774 are listed as recovered.

Read more here: Situation Update for COVID-19

