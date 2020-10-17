1,704 newly reported COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,704 cases of COVID-19.

Five deaths are also being reported.

The five people who died range in age from their 70s to 80s.

The death toll for the state is 2,217.

8,801 people are listed as hospitalized.

106,774 are listed as recovered.

