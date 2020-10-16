Advertisement

Woman charged in murdering Northwood teen pleads not guilty

(KFYR)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The woman charged with the murder of a Northwood teenager entered not guilty pleas in Grand Forks County Court Friday morning.

32-year-old Samantha Wilson is charged with one count of felony murder and another felony count of contact by bodily fluids.

Documents say Wilson used a 9mm pistol to fire at least one round and struck 15-year-old Jonah Borth in the chest/throat area. Police say the father of the teen killed and Wilson’s two children were also in the home at the time of the incident.

Prior to arriving at the Grand Forks correctional center, documents say Wilson became uncooperative and began banging her head on the windows and cage of the patrol car. Documents say Wilson also intentionally spit blood on at least one correctional officer.

Wilson’s attorney’s alluded to setting a trial date after the new year. Wilson is set to appear in court again on December 10.

