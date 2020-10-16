What you need to know about Saturday’s COVID-19 saliva testing event

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - COVID-19 saliva testing will begin Saturday in Moorhead.

Clay County Public Health wanted to provide those who are interested in attending with more information about the testing event.

• Saliva testing is free and available to all Minnesotans who believe they need to be tested, with or without symptoms.

• Identification is not required. You do need to have an email address and phone number to receive your results.

• Insurance is not required. If you do have insurance, you will need to show your card. The test is completely free whether or not you have insurance, and you will not receive a bill.

• Saliva testing may not be right for those with low saliva production, such as children under age 4 or someone who has suffered a stroke.

Open Weekly:

Monday, Tuesday, Friday: 12 - 7 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Location:

Former Thomas Edison High School

1110 S. 14th Street

Moorhead, MN 56560

Setting an appointment is encouraged and you can do that here. To learn more, click here.

