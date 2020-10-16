Advertisement

What you need to know about Saturday’s COVID-19 saliva testing event

COVID MGN
COVID MGN(MGN)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - COVID-19 saliva testing will begin Saturday in Moorhead.

Clay County Public Health wanted to provide those who are interested in attending with more information about the testing event.

• Saliva testing is free and available to all Minnesotans who believe they need to be tested, with or without symptoms.

• Identification is not required. You do need to have an email address and phone number to receive your results.

• Insurance is not required. If you do have insurance, you will need to show your card. The test is completely free whether or not you have insurance, and you will not receive a bill.

• Saliva testing may not be right for those with low saliva production, such as children under age 4 or someone who has suffered a stroke.

Open Weekly:

Monday, Tuesday, Friday: 12 - 7 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Location:

Former Thomas Edison High School

1110 S. 14th Street

Moorhead, MN 56560

Setting an appointment is encouraged and you can do that here. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One man injured in Moorhead drive-by-shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stacie Van Dyke
Valley News Live has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you the latest information.

News

News - 6:00PM MOORHEAD SHOOTING LIVE SHOT OCT 16

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 16 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Police searching for suspect involved in Moorhead shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 16

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 16 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 16

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 4

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4