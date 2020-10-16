WFPS to stay hybrid, revising plans for students to re-enter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo School Board has unanimously voted to stay in the hybrid learning model for the next two weeks despite Cass County’s new COVID-19 risk level.

In a special board meeting Friday afternoon, Superintendent Beth Slette proposed West Fargo Public Schools to stay in the current hybrid learning model while school officials and stakeholders devise new plans for if and when students will start their phased re-entry. The district’s original Return to Learn Plans stated if the county’s COVID-19 risk level was moved to orange, all learning would be moved online. However, in a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Governor Doug Burgum said the risk change should not impact schools or learning types.

The West Fargo School Board voted on Monday to gradually bring students back into the classroom. However, that decision will now be delayed at least two more weeks.

Supt. Slette says a new Return to Learn plan will be presented to the school board at their Oct. 26 meeting.

