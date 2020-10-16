Advertisement

WFPS to stay hybrid, revising plans for students to re-enter

West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo Public Schools(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo School Board has unanimously voted to stay in the hybrid learning model for the next two weeks despite Cass County’s new COVID-19 risk level.

In a special board meeting Friday afternoon, Superintendent Beth Slette proposed West Fargo Public Schools to stay in the current hybrid learning model while school officials and stakeholders devise new plans for if and when students will start their phased re-entry. The district’s original Return to Learn Plans stated if the county’s COVID-19 risk level was moved to orange, all learning would be moved online. However, in a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Governor Doug Burgum said the risk change should not impact schools or learning types.

The West Fargo School Board voted on Monday to gradually bring students back into the classroom. However, that decision will now be delayed at least two more weeks.

Supt. Slette says a new Return to Learn plan will be presented to the school board at their Oct. 26 meeting.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One man injured in Moorhead drive-by-shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stacie Van Dyke
Valley News Live has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you the latest information.

News

News - 6:00PM MOORHEAD SHOOTING LIVE SHOT OCT 16

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 16 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Police searching for suspect involved in Moorhead shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 16

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 16 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 16

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 4

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4