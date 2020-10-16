UPDATE: Central Cass Schools to remain at ‘green’ level for instruction

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students and staff at Central Cass School will stay in the classroom, despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The morning of Friday, Oct. 16, Superintendent Morgan Forness sent out a letter saying students and staff will remain in the ‘green’ level model which has students grades 7-12 learning from home only on Wednesdays, and staying in the classroom all other days of the week. All other grades will stay in-person Monday through Friday.

Our previous reporting shows about 3 percent of students tested positive for COVID-19 this past week, but it impacted about 37 percent of the student population considered close contacts.

In the letter, the superintendent says most of the students considered close contacts are still going to school, but wearing masks and following state health guidelines. This decision was made because most of the students are not showing any symptoms and have tested negative.

A few students considered close contacts are learning from home.

The superintendent also says they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 numbers and make decisions that meet the North Dakota Department of Health guidelines and CDC recommendations.

