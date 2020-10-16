Truck collides with a city bus in Grand Forks

Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On October 15, 2020, Officers from the Grand Forks Police Department responded to a report of an injury accident at University and North Washington St.

It appears a pick-up truck traveling Eastbound on University Ave collided with the back of a city bus. The bus had one occupant plus the bus driver. The occupant was checked for injuries and the bus driver appeared to be uninjured. The driver of the pickup was transported to Altru hospital for evaluation.

The driver of the pickup was issued a citation for care required.

