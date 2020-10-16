Advertisement

Truck collides with a city bus in Grand Forks

(MGN)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On October 15, 2020, Officers from the Grand Forks Police Department responded to a report of an injury accident at University and North Washington St.

It appears a pick-up truck traveling Eastbound on University Ave collided with the back of a city bus. The bus had one occupant plus the bus driver. The occupant was checked for injuries and the bus driver appeared to be uninjured. The driver of the pickup was transported to Altru hospital for evaluation.

The driver of the pickup was issued a citation for care required.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One man injured in Moorhead drive-by-shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stacie Van Dyke
Valley News Live has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you the latest information.

News

News - 6:00PM MOORHEAD SHOOTING LIVE SHOT OCT 16

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 16 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Police searching for suspect involved in Moorhead shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 16

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 16 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 16

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 4

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4