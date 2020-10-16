Tragic crashes remind drivers to change driving habits ahead of winter weather

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Friday’s tragic crashes are a sad reminder that our driving habits need to adjust to the seasons.

Whether you are a rookie on the road, a seasoned driver or somewhere in between, you can’t predict slippery roads.

With temps in the 30′s early Friday morning, the snow that hit the road then melted, but once we reached the six and seven o’clock hours, temperatures dropped to the 20′s.

“The snow that has melted on the road surfaces froze right over, so people were slipping and sliding into the ditches,” said First Alert StormTeam Forecaster Summer Schellbach.

A photo we got from a viewer shows an ambulance that lost control and tipped in West Fargo.

Cass County deputies were called to at least five crashes and assisted on three more when conditions deteriorated.

East of the Red River, Minnesota troopers responded to seven crashes, mostly in Clay County.

At one point, there were four crashes at once along I-94 and Highway 10.

Authorities remind you to be careful on bridge decks and overpasses, especially with more snow expected.

“Drive safe,” said Schellbach. "Make sure you have a winter kit in your car just in case you do end up in the ditch, and you’re not able to get help right away.

As a driver, you should also turn off your cruise control and for the latest on road conditions, download the Storm Team Weather App.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.