Snow moves in tonight, measurable snow for some on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY: Chilly and breezy with the chance of rain or snow showers. Some accumulating snow is possible, mainly north of I-94, hence why we have raised a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday. At this time, 0-4″ of snow is possible north of I-94, 0-1″ possible south of I-94, and some isolated locations along and north of Highway 200 could see up to 6″.

SUNDAY: Remaining chilly. Mix of sun and clouds. Highs again only in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY - THURSDAY: Cold air remains next week. Temperatures start off in the teens Monday morning, before warming into the 30s and 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. A few spotty showers are possible Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies remain for Wednesday, with the chance of some spotty showers. Highs remain in the 40s, with overnight lows in the 10s and 20s. Thursday again brings the chance of spotty showers, with highs again only in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and quiet weather are expected as we move toward the end of the next business week. Temperatures stay below average, with most only warming into the 30s and 40s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of showers/snow. Best chance of accumulation north of I-94. Low: 35. High: 38.

SUNDAY: Still chilly. Decreasing clouds. Low: 22. High: 40.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Cold start. Low: 18. High: 41.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of spotty showers. Low: 24. High: 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 27. High: 46.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of spotty showers. Low: 30. High: 42.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 25. High: 40.