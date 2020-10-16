One man injured in Moorhead drive-by-shooting

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) -

(UPDATE)-- Police are searching for a gunman who sent another man to the hospital Friday night after a drive-by-shooting in Moorhead.

It happened just before 6 p.m. outside an apartment complex in the 900 blk of 23rd Ave. S. There’s no word on who the victim is or how he’s doing. The same goes for the gunman and a motive for the shooting.

Police are looking for a silver or blue Sedan that was seen driving off right after shots were fired. The man, who was shot, was taken to Sanford Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Thanks to the quick actions of some people inside the apartment, he was alert and responsive when officers arrived. One man says he just got off work and was hanging out with a friend in his garage.

They say they heard about five shots, followed by the sound of screeching tires.

“My buddy Jake jumped up and he was like, ‘that was definitely gunshots,'" witness Ethan Somers says. He came running out here and he was like, ‘Yup.’ He came over here and he took his belt. he put a tourniquet around his leg and all that. Nobody over there knew what they were doing. I’m guessing everybody was just terrified and frightened. Jake is more of a survival guy, so he knows that kind of stuff.”

Police believe the two knew each other and that there’s no danger to the public. Anyone with information about this drive-by-shooting should call the Moorhead Police.

*********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************

(ORIGINAL)-- Around 5:45 P.M. Friday, police responded to a report of a gunshot in the 900 block of 23rd Avenue South in Moorhead. Police tell us one victim was wounded and is in the hospital. Valley News Live has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you the latest information.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.