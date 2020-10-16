Advertisement

2 people killed after van collides with semi

One female and one male have died after a collision accident with a passenger van and tractor trailer. The other female has been life-flighted. No names have been released at this time.
By Brian Sherrod and Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people have died and another person life-flighted to Sanford Hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving a passenger van and tractor trailer at Cass County Road 20 and Cass County Road 17.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

The van carried one driver and two passengers, two women and one man.

One of the women and the man died in the accident while the other female was life-flighted.

We do not have any of their names at this time.

This fatal accident is still under investigation.

40th Avenue North will be blocked off for another hour.

