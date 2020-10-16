Advertisement

New Moorhead underpass part of MN bonding bill

Proposed view of the 11th St. underpass in Moorhead.
Proposed view of the 11th St. underpass in Moorhead.(City of Moorhead, MN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - People driving in Moorhead will get more relief from those slow trains that halt traffic downtown.

The Minnesota legislature passed funding for a railroad overpass at 11th St. downtown. It will cost $62 million with those funds coming from the state.

In a post on Facebook, the city says this funding will allow final design and right-or-way acquisition to start once grant agreements are executed.

Construction will start as soon as 2023. A video of what it will likely look like is below.

Moorhead Mayor Jonathan Judd says other projects for Moorhead were also included in the bill. They are as follow:

• $7.5 million for a resource recovery campus, consisting of a new solid waste transfer station and a problem materials management facility

• $5.345 million for renovation of the Moorhead Readiness Center (Armory) for the Minnesota National Guard

• $17 million for flood hazard mitigation statewide – a portion of this will be used to continue Moorhead’s flood control efforts.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One man injured in Moorhead drive-by-shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stacie Van Dyke
Valley News Live has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you the latest information.

News

News - 6:00PM MOORHEAD SHOOTING LIVE SHOT OCT 16

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 16 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Police searching for suspect involved in Moorhead shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 16

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 16 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 16

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 4

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4