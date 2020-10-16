New Moorhead underpass part of MN bonding bill

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - People driving in Moorhead will get more relief from those slow trains that halt traffic downtown.

The Minnesota legislature passed funding for a railroad overpass at 11th St. downtown. It will cost $62 million with those funds coming from the state.

In a post on Facebook, the city says this funding will allow final design and right-or-way acquisition to start once grant agreements are executed.

Construction will start as soon as 2023. A video of what it will likely look like is below.

Moorhead Mayor Jonathan Judd says other projects for Moorhead were also included in the bill. They are as follow:

• $7.5 million for a resource recovery campus, consisting of a new solid waste transfer station and a problem materials management facility

• $5.345 million for renovation of the Moorhead Readiness Center (Armory) for the Minnesota National Guard

• $17 million for flood hazard mitigation statewide – a portion of this will be used to continue Moorhead’s flood control efforts.

