New Moorhead underpass part of MN bonding bill
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - People driving in Moorhead will get more relief from those slow trains that halt traffic downtown.
The Minnesota legislature passed funding for a railroad overpass at 11th St. downtown. It will cost $62 million with those funds coming from the state.
In a post on Facebook, the city says this funding will allow final design and right-or-way acquisition to start once grant agreements are executed.
Construction will start as soon as 2023. A video of what it will likely look like is below.
Moorhead Mayor Jonathan Judd says other projects for Moorhead were also included in the bill. They are as follow:
• $7.5 million for a resource recovery campus, consisting of a new solid waste transfer station and a problem materials management facility
• $5.345 million for renovation of the Moorhead Readiness Center (Armory) for the Minnesota National Guard
• $17 million for flood hazard mitigation statewide – a portion of this will be used to continue Moorhead’s flood control efforts.
