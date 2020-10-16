Nearly 900 new Covid cases, 18 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 877 new cases of COVID-19 along with 18 more deaths in the state.

In total, 388 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone there are currently 223 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 10.01 percent.

There are now 5,247 active cases in North Dakota, with 148 patients hospitalized.

