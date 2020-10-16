Man taken to hospital following crash between Perham and New York Mills

NEAR PERHAM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - An 81-year-old man was taken to a hospital in Fargo following a crash along Hwy. 10 in Otter Tail County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 8 Friday morning at the intersection of Hwy. 10 and Co. Rd. 53 between Perham and New York Mills, road conditions were slippery at the time.

The crash report says 81-year-old Paul Greenwood of New York Mills lost control of his pickup and rolled in the ditch.

He was taken by ambulance to a Fargo hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

