Advertisement

Man taken to hospital following crash between Perham and New York Mills

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(WCTV)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR PERHAM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - An 81-year-old man was taken to a hospital in Fargo following a crash along Hwy. 10 in Otter Tail County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 8 Friday morning at the intersection of Hwy. 10 and Co. Rd. 53 between Perham and New York Mills, road conditions were slippery at the time.

The crash report says 81-year-old Paul Greenwood of New York Mills lost control of his pickup and rolled in the ditch.

He was taken by ambulance to a Fargo hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One man injured in Moorhead drive-by-shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stacie Van Dyke
Valley News Live has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you the latest information.

News

News - 6:00PM MOORHEAD SHOOTING LIVE SHOT OCT 16

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 16 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Police searching for suspect involved in Moorhead shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 16

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 16 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 16

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 4

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4