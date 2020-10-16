Advertisement

Man charged in north Fargo murder heading to trial

Lee Fry mugshot
Lee Fry mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the men charged in a north Fargo murder case is now slated to go to trial in 2021.

29-year-old Lee Arthur Fry Jr. was allegedly inside a maroon Buick sedan on May 12 when several gunshots were fired near the northport Hornbacher’s, killing 39-year-old Antoine Lamont White of Fargo. Fry is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to police, Fry was sitting in the backseat next to White and suffered a gunshot wound.

Police said Fry and 21-year-old Reng Ayong were selling meth to White and 28-year-old Darrell Simmons in the Hornbacher’s parking lot.

Investigators determined an altercation happened inside the Buick between White and Fry and Ayong.

White’s body was located in the backseat riddled with bullet holes. Police recovered at least 15 fired cartridge casings at the crime scene.

Ayong is also charged with one count of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, reckless endangerment, two counts of theft and unlawful possession of a firearm. He has pled not guilty to all charges.

Simmons is charged with conspiracy to deliver meth and conspiracy to commit robbery, and has also plead not guilty.

Court records show Fry’s trial will start of April 22 and last until the 26th.

