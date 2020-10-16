Advertisement

Light snow leads to several crashes in F-M area

At least 4 vehicles in ditches. Traffic crawling between 346 and 343 on I 94 westbound .
At least 4 vehicles in ditches. Traffic crawling between 346 and 343 on I 94 westbound .(Valley News Live)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A light layer of snow is just enough to cause trouble on the roads.

Valley News Live heard several reports of accidents on the roads Friday morning.

VNL’s Cali Hubbard is out reporting on the conditions.

She took this picture on I-94 westbound.

She saw several cars in the ditch and said there are significant traffic delays on I-94 westbound Friday morning.

Multiple ambulance and other first responders arrived on scene.

