Light snow leads to several crashes in F-M area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A light layer of snow is just enough to cause trouble on the roads.

Valley News Live heard several reports of accidents on the roads Friday morning.

VNL’s Cali Hubbard is out reporting on the conditions.

She took this picture on I-94 westbound.

She saw several cars in the ditch and said there are significant traffic delays on I-94 westbound Friday morning.

Multiple ambulance and other first responders arrived on scene.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.