Friday morning snow flurries in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

People woke up to a light dusting of snow in Fargo on Friday morning.

It is a preview of a snow event forecast for Saturday.

Here is your VNL Storm Team Forecast for our weekend:

FRIDAY: Friday looks dry and sunny before a slight chance for sprinkles/flakes moving in from west to east in the PM hours. Highs warm only into the 30s and 40s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY: Chilly with increasing clouds on Saturday, with the chance of rain or snow showers. Some accumulating snow is possible, mainly north of I-94, hence why we have raised a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday. At this time, 0-4″ of snow is possible north of I-94, 0-1″ possible south of I-94, and some isolated locations north of Highway 200 could see up to 6″

SUNDAY: Remaining chilly. Mix of sun and clouds. Some lingering showers or flakes are possible Sunday morning. Highs only warm into the 40s for most.

