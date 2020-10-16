Advertisement

Friday morning snow flurries in Fargo

Say it ain’t SNOW
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

People woke up to a light dusting of snow in Fargo on Friday morning.

It is a preview of a snow event forecast for Saturday.

Here is your VNL Storm Team Forecast for our weekend:

FRIDAY: Friday looks dry and sunny before a slight chance for sprinkles/flakes moving in from west to east in the PM hours. Highs warm only into the 30s and 40s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY: Chilly with increasing clouds on Saturday, with the chance of rain or snow showers. Some accumulating snow is possible, mainly north of I-94, hence why we have raised a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday. At this time, 0-4″ of snow is possible north of I-94, 0-1″ possible south of I-94, and some isolated locations north of Highway 200 could see up to 6″

SUNDAY: Remaining chilly. Mix of sun and clouds. Some lingering showers or flakes are possible Sunday morning. Highs only warm into the 40s for most.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One man injured in Moorhead drive-by-shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stacie Van Dyke
Valley News Live has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you the latest information.

News

News - 6:00PM MOORHEAD SHOOTING LIVE SHOT OCT 16

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 16 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Police searching for suspect involved in Moorhead shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 16

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 16 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 16

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 4

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4