Fascism 2020

By Anna Johnson
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As social media accounts and posts are frozen or removed regarding VP Joe Biden’s relationship with Ukraine and other scandal’s, it puts into question whether these companies are participating in outright censorship or election tampering. Plus, the CDC released a study with the majority of COVID-positive participants having ‘always’ worn masks. What does this suggest about the effectiveness of masks? And why is the study being removed from social media platforms?

