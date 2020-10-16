Advertisement

Fargo talk show host, radio personality says he has COVID-19

(KVLY)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) -

The host of a highly-rated radio talk show in North Dakota says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Joel Heitkamp is the longtime voice of News and Views on KFGO radio in Fargo.

The 58-year-old Heitkamp told listeners on Thursday morning he began to show symptoms of the coronavirus last weekend.

He said he’s lost his sense of taste and smell and is experiencing body aches.

Heitkamp said he won’t leave home or return to work until he is cleared.

Heitkamp also serves as operations manager for KFGO and 740 The Fan.

His sister, Heidi Heitkamp, is a former U.S. senator from North Dakota.

