‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign begins today

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A statewide campaign against underage drinking begins this week as a part of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

Law enforcement across the state will conduct compliance checks during the campaign that runs from October 16th to November 15th.

Drinking alcohol under the age of 21 is illegal.

Underage persons found to be consuming or in possession of alcohol could face fines and end up in court.

No matter the age, driving under the influence of alcohol is not only illegal, but dangerous.

"The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement period is a great way for law enforcement to encourage personal responsibility behind the wheel with young drivers.

This means always wearing your seat belt, driving distraction-free and understanding that underage drinking and driving under the influence can have serious consequences said Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner.

Alcohol and drug-related crashes and arrests are 100% preventable.

According to Vision Zero, 265 people have died in alcohol-related crashes in North Dakota over the past 5 years.

Alcohol is a factor in about 40-50% of fatal crashes in North Dakota annually.

The percent of alcohol-related fatal crashes decreased annually between 2014 and 2015.

Following increases in 2016 and 2017, the percent of alcohol-related fatal crashes decreased again in 2018.

A person may not drive or be in actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs while having a blood alcohol level content (BAC) of .08 or more.

Refusal to submit to a chemical test as required by law may be considered a crime and may result in revocation of driving privileges for 180 days to 3 years.

Penalty for a DUI with a minor in the vehicle is imprisonment for 360 days and/or a $3,000 fine.

Criminal Vehicular Injury results in up to 5 years imprisonment.

Criminal Vehicular Homicide results in up to 20 years imprisonment.

Many lives would be saved in North Dakota each year if every driver consistently makes the choice to always drive sober, designate a sober driver or use a ride-hailing service.

This campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

Visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial wall to view memorials built on the hope of preventing another death on North Dakota roads.

