Crews rush to crash in Harwood

This pickup was being towed away as the VNL team arrived on scene of a water rescue in Harwood.
This pickup was being towed away as the VNL team arrived on scene of a water rescue in Harwood.(Brian Sherrod, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer and Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are responding to a crash north of the metro in Harwood.

The calls came around 8 Friday morning and authorities only let the VNL crew get close to the Harwood State Bank as authorities worked the scene nearby.

As you can see in the picture above, a pickup has serious damage to the front end, and another car is reportedly involved as well.

No major injuries were reported in this crash. This is just one of many authorities are responding to as people re-learn their winter driving skills.

