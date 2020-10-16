Crews rush to crash in Harwood

HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are responding to a crash north of the metro in Harwood.

The calls came around 8 Friday morning and authorities only let the VNL crew get close to the Harwood State Bank as authorities worked the scene nearby.

As you can see in the picture above, a pickup has serious damage to the front end, and another car is reportedly involved as well.

No major injuries were reported in this crash. This is just one of many authorities are responding to as people re-learn their winter driving skills.

