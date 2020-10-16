City of Fargo moving to ‘Orange Operations’ starting Monday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Fargo is moving up a level in COVID risk operations, ending the public comment period during City Commission meetings.

In a release, the city says on Monday, Oct. 19, the city will implement ‘Orange Operations’ which means some changes, including mandatory face masks in city buildings.

The City Commission chamber will only be allowed to hold 46 people and as mentioned above, public comment periods at the meeting are suspended.

If you’re trying to get in to city hall, the doors will be controlled by an electronic entry system and you’ll meet privately with city staff in isolated rooms.

People are encouraged to contact the city with any questions via phone, email or on the city’s website FargoND.gov

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.