Central Cass Schools offering free meals for the rest of school year

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All students in Central Cass schools will get free meals for the rest of the school year.

The United States Secretary of Ag announced the extension of all Food Service Programs allowing schools to offer meals to all children at no charge. However, second helpings will be charged to your child’s account.

The school district is still asking families to fill out a Free & Reduced meal application if you qualify. Many of the federal dollars the district receives are based on the number of free and/or reduced applications they have on file.

To apply, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.