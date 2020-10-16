Advertisement

Central Cass Schools offering free meals for the rest of school year

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All students in Central Cass schools will get free meals for the rest of the school year.

The United States Secretary of Ag announced the extension of all Food Service Programs allowing schools to offer meals to all children at no charge. However, second helpings will be charged to your child’s account.

The school district is still asking families to fill out a Free & Reduced meal application if you qualify. Many of the federal dollars the district receives are based on the number of free and/or reduced applications they have on file.

To apply, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One man injured in Moorhead drive-by-shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stacie Van Dyke
Valley News Live has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you the latest information.

News

News - 6:00PM MOORHEAD SHOOTING LIVE SHOT OCT 16

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 16 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Police searching for suspect involved in Moorhead shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 16

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 16 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 16

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 4

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 16 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4