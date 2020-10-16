Arrest warrant issued for stabbing suspect in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Mandaree man wanted for a stabbing in Bismarck.

Police say the victim was stabbed several times in the head last Saturday in a Main Street parking lot.

Authorities say the 23-year-old suspect was involved in a fight and later attacked the victim in the parking lot. Officers recovered a knife in the parking lot.

Investigators say they identified the suspect through witness descriptions and from surveillance video in the bar.

The warrant says the suspect is wanted for attempted murder.

