UPDATE: Four people injured after an Ambulance flips on metro overpass
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Four victims were taken to the hospital following an ambulance rollover crash in West Fargo.
A viewer sent in the photo of an ambulance flipped on the southbound lane of Veterans Blvd. on the I-94 bridge around 7:30 Friday morning.
FM Ambulance says the ambulance involved was from Roberts County and was taking a patient to Sanford Medical Center.
Four other ambulances responded to the scene and took victims to the hospital.
FM Ambulance posted the following information to its Facebook page.
This crash along with several others forced parts of I-94 to close from the diversion bridge to the fairgrounds exit. The interstate re-opened around 8:35 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.