UPDATE: Four people injured after an Ambulance flips on metro overpass

A viewer captured this photo of an ambulance flipped on Veterans Blvd. on the I-94 overpass.
A viewer captured this photo of an ambulance flipped on Veterans Blvd. on the I-94 overpass.(Cory Chaput)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Four victims were taken to the hospital following an ambulance rollover crash in West Fargo.

A viewer sent in the photo of an ambulance flipped on the southbound lane of Veterans Blvd. on the I-94 bridge around 7:30 Friday morning.

FM Ambulance says the ambulance involved was from Roberts County and was taking a patient to Sanford Medical Center.

Four other ambulances responded to the scene and took victims to the hospital.

FM Ambulance posted the following information to its Facebook page.

At 7:33 am this morning an injury accident was reported at Veterans Blvd and I-94 in West Fargo, N.D. involving a...

Posted by F-M Ambulance Service on Friday, October 16, 2020

This crash along with several others forced parts of I-94 to close from the diversion bridge to the fairgrounds exit. The interstate re-opened around 8:35 a.m.

