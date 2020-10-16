Amber Alert canceled in Md., 7-year-old found safe

(Gray News) - Maryland State Police canceled an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 7-year-old boy after he was found safe.

Prophet Johnson had been reported missing since Thursday from Glen Burnie, Maryland. He is described as approximately 4 feet tall, 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

No information on the suspect, 30-year-old Tiffany Sharquita Johnson, was immediately made available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-8610 or call 911.

