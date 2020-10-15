Advertisement

Stolen vehicle found near Fergus Falls

Black Mazda 3 reported stolen
Black Mazda 3 reported stolen(Fergus Falls Police Department)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT
FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Police in Fergus Falls are still looking for a car thief, but they say they have recovered the stolen car. The Black Mazda looks like the car seen in the attached photo. It was taken Wednesday morning. They say it was found in some woods near Fergus Falls. Police are reminding you to lock your car doors. And if you have any information on this case, give them a call at 218-998-8555. Police says this is the second car to have been stolen in Fergus Falls in the past few weeks. The other vehicle was recovered as well.

