Only athletes, coaches, staff allowed at WFPS events

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools is changing who can attend its events.

Effective this Friday, the only people who can attend ticketed and non-ticketed events are athletes, coaches and event staff. This includes both WFPS indoor and outdoor venues. School leaders say they made the change because Cass County’s risk level jumped from yellow to orange.

The WFPS press release is below:

Spectator Attendance at WFPS Events

At his press briefing yesterday afternoon, Governor Burgum officially changed Cass County’s risk level from yellow to orange.

This risk level adjustment requires changes to be made to allowable gathering sizes, including those at WFPS indoor and outdoor venues. The below changes will be effective starting at 5:00PM on Friday, October 16.

Ticketed and Non-ticketed Events:

All ticketed and non-ticketed events occurring at both WFPS indoor and outdoor venues are hereby restricted to athletes, coaches, and event staff only. This change is necessary in order for us to continue providing co-curricular activities in a safe environment for our students and coaches.

Live Streaming:

When possible, home varsity athletic contests will be livestreamed through WFPS YouTube channels or third-party vendors. Links to those contests will be found on the SHS and WFHS Student Activity webpages.

We understand how disappointing this is for our families and fans, but it is the best decision in support of the health of our coaches, administrators, fans, and most importantly, our student-athletes.

We will continue to monitor the directives and guidelines of the NDDoH, Fargo Cass Public Health, and the NDHSAA, and will provide more information as it becomes available.

