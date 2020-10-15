Fargo man tried to run over NDHP trooper, court documents say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is now charged after court documents say he fled from officers and later attempted to run over a North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper.

26-year-old Andrew Booth has been charged with attempted aggravated assault against a peace officer, reckless Endangerment, and fleeing a peace officer after a Wednesday night incident.

According to NDHP, Troopers tried to stop Booth for traveling 95 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on I-94.

When they attempted to pull him over, documents say Booth accelerated up to 105 MPH in the westbound lanes of the Interstate and exited onto 45th St. where the Trooper stopped the pursuit for safety reasons.

After the pursuit, NDHP went to the home of the vehicle’s registered owner, and say shortly after Booth arrived at the home and attempted to pull into the driveway. Documents say Booth accelerated rapidly and steered toward where a NDHP trooper was standing. The trooper managed to avoid being pinned between two vehicles, but was still hit.

Court documents say when Booth was later interviewed he denied trying to hit the trooper, saying he didn’t realize the trooper was law enforcement.

The NDHP Trooper was treated and released from the hospital after the incident.

