Last chance to apply for Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT
CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Tonight is the deadline to apply for the Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program.

Businesses in Clay County that have 20-50 employees and have experienced financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to apply.

For more information, click here. Applications must be submitted by midnight.

