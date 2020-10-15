Last chance to apply for Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT
CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Tonight is the deadline to apply for the Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program.
Businesses in Clay County that have 20-50 employees and have experienced financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to apply.
For more information, click here. Applications must be submitted by midnight.
