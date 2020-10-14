Woodrow Wilson name to be dropped from Fargo school

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo’s Woodrow Wilson High School will be getting a new name. Tuesday night, the Fargo School Board unanimously approved dropping “Woodrow Wilson” and seeking something else. The school serves as an alternative learning model to the district’s other high schools. Those pushing for the board to make a change felt that the former president was racist and not worthy of having a school named after him. The change is not expected to take place until the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. A committee will begin working on coming up with a new name.

