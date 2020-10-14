Missing woman out of Nelson County, ND

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Nelson County, North Dakota need your help finding a missing woman.

Anne Fitzsimonds was last seen October 4th at a friend’s residence four miles north of Petersburg, North Dakota.

Fizsimonds is 48 years old, 5′2″ and 155 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair.

If you have any information on Fitzsimonds, call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department at (701) 247-2474.

