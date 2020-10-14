High-Risk Sex offender moves to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE 10/22/20: The Fargo Police Department reports Moore has changed his address to 726 College St. N.

ORIGINAL: The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that a registered sex offender is in Fargo, North Dakota.

Patrick Roy Moore is currently living at 734 College St N, Fargo, North Dakota.

Moore was assessed as a High-Risk offender by the North Dakota Sex Offender Risk Assessment Committee.

He is 38 years old, 6′ 240 lbs.

He has brown eyes and brown hair.

He was convicted on April 13, 2016, of Gross Sexual Imposition, 2 counts in Burleigh County ND District Court.

He was also convicted on April 13, 2016, of Gross Sexual Imposition with a victim under the age of 15 in McLean County North Dakota District Court.

Moore was 31-years-old and had sexual intercourse several times with his 14-year-old female victim.

He is a lifetime registrant.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.