Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in the groin slated to go to trial

(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the groin in May is now slated to go to trial in 2021.

32-year-old Terin Stately is charged with one count of murder with intent for the death of Keanan Poitra.

Court documents say Stately told officers Poitra was her boyfriend, but she didn’t know what happened to him. She said when Poitra came home just after three Saturday morning, he began bleeding and she didn’t know why. Documents say Stately changed her story multiple times, but continued to tell officers she didn’t know what happened to Poitra.

When officers later executed a search warrant on the apartment, officers found a bloody knife concealed in the garbage can. When officers told Stately they found the knife, documents say her story changed again.

Stately told officers she was involved in a physical altercation with Poitra after she confronted him about other women. Stately said she grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen and held it up towards Poitra so he would stay away from her.

Court records show Stately will be in trial April 26 through the 30th.

