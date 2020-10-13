United Way providing those that were homeless now moving into new homes with supplies

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - United Way of Cass-Clay’s volunteers are coming together to provide Home for Good Baskets for those that were homeless and now moving into their new homes.

According to United Way of Cass-Clay, each night in our community, more than 1,022 people in our community are homeless.

Of those who are homeless, 23% are children.

The Home for Good baskets is designed to provide basic household necessities and the essential supplies needed to create a safe and stable home.

One Home for Good Basket will include the following:

Kitchen Dining Kit:

· Kitchen Dinnerware Set

· Silverware Set

· Drinking Cups Set

Kitchen Essentials Kit:

· Cooking Knife

· Dish Soap, Sponge & Dish Towels

· Can Opener, Scissors & Pizza Cutter

· Garbage Bags & Paper Towels

· Hand Soap, Windex & Disinfecting Wipes

· Hand Broom and Dust Pan

· Coffee Maker

· Pots and Pans Set, Baking Sheet & Spatula

Bathroom Essentials

· Kleenex, Toilet Paper, Plunger & Toilet Bowl Cleaner Shower Curtain, Body Towels & Wash Cloths

Bedroom Essentials:

· Bed in a Bag

· Pillows

· Laundry Detergent

· Clock

United Way of Cass-Clay will pack 100 of these baskets.

Volunteers are also stressing the importance of monetary donations to help them with their mission.

To provide the donations or learn more about them, you can find it on their website: https://www.unitedwaycassclay.org/give-now-to-create-home-for-good-baskets-for-families-transitioning-out-of-homelessness

Volunteers want to make the move into a new home as easy as possible.

“One of the things that individuals say as they move into housing is it feels lonely or it feels bare,” said Thomas Hill, Vice President Community Impact. “I didn’t know that I needed shower curtains or I didn’t know that I needed pots and pans. That can be often traumatic for individuals especially if they lack transportation. Now they may have to walk to go get all of these supplies.”

By year 2023, United Way of Cass-Clay wants to prevent homelessness for 90% of families with children and youth.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.