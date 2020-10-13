Northeastern South Dakota Farm Bureau chapters hand out lunches to local farmers

ANDOVER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harvest is in full swing across South Dakota, meaning farmers and producers are spending many hours out in the fields. And to help take some of the stress off, members of local Farm Bureaus in northeastern South Dakota are providing hot, ready-to-go meals to show their appreciation.

Members of the Clark/Day county and Roberts/Marshall county Farm Bureaus spent time Monday handing out lunches to farmers and producers in Andover, hoping to help them save time and get back into the fields. Clark/Day county president Jerry Mork says it’s one way the chapter can help provide an easier time for farmers and help them focus on the harvest.

“Make sure that they have one less thing that they have to worry about, to maybe make their day a little bit more productive and not have to worry about grabbing something to eat.” Mork says.

And the line to grab a bite to eat was busy as farmers moved through the local elevator. Clark/Day county member Ryan Schmidt says the long lines makes for a quicker day, and gives a gratifying feeling to be helping those out in the fields.

“We almost were kind of falling a little behind there, but we played catch-up and got moving through it. And it’s good to see a long line. That makes us feel good that what we’re providing for the meals is going to lots of guys going through the line, and makes it a fun experience.” Schmidt says.

Other Feed the Farmer locations this week in northeastern South Dakota include Tuesday at 100 S Commercial Street in Clark, and Thursday at 10 Chestnut Street SW in Sisseton. Lunches can be picked up between 11:00 to 1:30.

