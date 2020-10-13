Advertisement

Nevada man is first in North America to get coronavirus twice

‘Genomic analysis showed the two viral agents were genetically distinct’
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A 25-year-old Nevada man is the first known person in North America to catch coronavirus twice, researchers say.

The findings appear in the medical journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

The man first tested positive for COVID-19 in April and then tested positive again in June.

“The second infection was symptomatically more severe than the first,” The Lancet reported. “Genomic analysis showed the two viral agents were genetically distinct,” meaning it was a different version of the virus, not a continuation of the original infection.

Globally, there are only three other known cases of COVID-19 reinfection that have been published in medical journals.

Scientists are uncertain how much immunity patients infected with coronavirus develop and what the likelihood of reinfection is.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett won’t commit to recusing from election disputes

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is vowing to bring no “agenda” to the court, batting back senators' questions Tuesday on abortion, gun rights and the November election.

News

Fire damages Fergus Falls home

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
A fire causes $30,000 in damages to a home in Fergus Falls.

News

517 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths in North Dakota

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 517 new cases of COVID-19 along with 12 more death in the state

National

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) discusses Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings

Updated: 22 minutes ago

National Politics

Retiree checks to rise 1.3% in 2021 amid coronavirus fallout

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and ANDREW TAYLOR
The increase amounts to $20 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released Tuesday by the Social Security Administration.

Latest News

News

1,150 new Covid cases, 7 additional deaths in Minnesota

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,150 new cases of COVID-19, along with 7 additional deaths

National

FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT and KATHERINE FOODY
Special Agent Richard Trask also revealed more detail about investigators' use of confidential informants, undercover agents and encrypted communication to arrest and charge six men last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

National

Holiday shopping gets early start with October Prime Day

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By JOSEPH PISANI
It’s the first time Prime Day has been held in the fall, after the pandemic forced it to postpone from July.

National Politics

Barrett: Difficult Supreme Court confirmation process worth it

Updated: 1 hour ago
Judge Amy Coney Barrett told the Senate Judiciary Committe said she's willing to go through the confirmation process because she believes in the rule of law.

News

Bail set for man accused in fatal Fergus Falls chase

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
30-year-old Cody James Freitag is charged with four felonies, including two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of fleeing a police officer.