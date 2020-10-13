Mix-up leads to 200 mail-in ballots being dropped off at the wrong place in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Questions continue Tuesday night with just three weeks to go before election day. They’re being fueled by a mix-up that led to 200 mail-in ballots being dropped off at the wrong location in Cass County.

“It’s something that shouldn’t happen,” Cass County Financial Director Michael Montplaisir says. “But, you know, mistakes happen every once in a while.”

In the case of the 200 ballots, Montplaisir says the company notified them right away and the Fargo Postmaster took the ballots to the right place. We reached out to the Postmaster, but haven’t heard back.

Mistakes, like this, have some running to the polls.

“I think mail-in voting is a complete scam,” voter Rita Jones says. “I think it’s a way that they can cheat.”

Still, Montplaisir is preparing to count record-breaking numbers of votes submitted by mail. In a normal general election year, he says, they get about 10,000 requests for absentee ballots. This year, they’ve sent out about 38,000.

“I believe that mail-in voting is safe and we all should participate in it,” voter Lisa Smith says.

And Montplaisir agrees, saying it’s just as safe as voting in person. In North Dakota, you have to apply for a ballot and sign.

“When a ballot comes back, we have to match it up with that original application and check that the signatures match,” Montplaisir says.

So far, they’ve received over 10,000 ballots. As long as you postmark your ballot the day before the election, it will be counted.

If you are dropping your ballot off at the courthouse, you do not need postage. Montplaisir says you can also track the status of your ballot online, adding it takes about a week for them to update the system.

If you don’t plan on using your absentee ballot, no need to send it back. You can still go vote in person.

Early voting opens next week at the FargoDome, Ramada and DoubleTree Inn. All sites will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Three more will open the following week at the Hilton, Fargo Civic Center and the Days Inn in Casselton. All sites will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Monday and Tuesday of election week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Montplaisir says it’s a good idea to make sure your ID is up to date as well.

