Minnesota eases visits to long-term care facility residents

MINNESOTA (AP) - Minnesota health officials have rolled back rules that prevented many families from visiting loved ones in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new guidelines put in place Monday allow indoor visitations at most senior homes that have not had new infections in the preceding two weeks and when the infection rate in the surrounding county is no more than 10%.

The state still recommends that facilities limit how many visitors a resident can have at once and the duration of indoor visits. Health officials also reported 14 new cases among people who’ve attended recent political rallies in Minnesota.

