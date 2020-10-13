Man rescued from Upper Rice Lake

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On October 13, 2020 at approximately 10:30 am, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting someone had fallen into a lake. The 911 call disconnected due to poor service in the area and dispatch was able to make contact again, however, the connection was not good.

The area that the 911 call was coming from was on Upper Rice Lake in both Minerva and Bear Creek Townships in southern Clearwater County. Deputies from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and Bagley Sanford Ambulance all responded to the location. After some searching from shore, voices were heard yelling from somewhere on the lake.

The standing wild rice plants on the lake made visibility very difficult. A canoe was located on shore and a deputy and an EMT from the ambulance began paddling out in the direction of the voices. Another 911 call came in from a male individual stating that he had made it to shore and had walked out to a trail. Deputies located the male and he stated he and another male had been on the lake duck hunting in Kayaks and his partner had tipped over and capsized. The male that had made it to shore said he tried helping his partner back to shore, but was unable to. He had left a bag of duck decoys for him to hang onto.

The deputy and EMT were able to find the other male individual still clinging to the duck decoys. Two other deputies in a Jon boat and members from the Bagley Fire Department in an inflatable raft were able to make it onto the lake and assist getting the male back to shore. Sanford Life Flight was called to the scene and also assisted in the rescue.

The MN DNR also was in the area with a plane to provide assistance. The male was transported by ambulance to the Sanford Bagley Medical Center to be medically cleared. He had been in the water for nearly an hour. Special thanks go out to the assisting agencies for their help in making this a successful rescue

