Man accused of hitting two pedestrians in store parking lot

LAKE PARK, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

A man is in jail after police say he hit two pedestrians in a store parking lot, then took off.

The crash happened Monday morning at the Cenex Store in Lake Park, MN.

Becker County deputies got a description of the car, and found it a short time later in a swampy area west of the city.

They arrested 28-year-old Travis Job of Ulen for criminal vehicular operation and DWI.

The 72-year-old man and 59-year-old woman who were hit were not seriously injured.

