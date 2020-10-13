Advertisement

Large police presence in south Fargo

Several squad car were parked near 4th avenue and 8th street in the Hawthorne neighborhood
Several squad car were parked near 4th avenue and 8th street in the Hawthorne neighborhood(Valley News Live)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

We are working to get more information on a large police presence in south Fargo on Monday night.

Several squad car were parked near 4th avenue and 8th street in the Hawthorne neighborhood around 9 on Monday night, but officers on the scene could not comment to Valley News Live.

We’re working to get more information for you on this breaking story.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Man accused of hitting two pedestrians in store parking lot

Updated: 1 hours ago
A man is in jail after police say he hit two pedestrians in a store parking lot, then took off.

News

Weather - Valley Today Weather - October 13

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

News

West Fargo School Board votes to head back to the classroom

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
West Fargo Public Schools will move all students back to the classroom.

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 12

Updated: 10 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 12 - Part 1

Updated: 10 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - West Fargo Public Schools moving students to the classroom

Updated: 10 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 12

Updated: 10 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 12 - Part 2

Updated: 10 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

UPDATE: Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office says missing girl has been found

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel and Nathan Hopper
The Sheriff’s Office says Hailey Mock disappeared on Saturday evening of October 10th.

News

Northeastern South Dakota Farm Bureau chapters hand out lunches to local farmers

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Local Farm Bureau chapters are providing hot meals for farmers and producers at the height of harvest in South Dakota.